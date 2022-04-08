 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rob Lake, Oklahoma illusionist, appearing on 'Masters of Illusion'

Masters of Illusion

Rob Lake will be among performers during the current season of "Masters of Illusion. Masters of Illusion, LLC/The CW

 Jimmie Tramel

Oklahoma illusionist Rob Lake is returning to the Dean Cain-hosted “Masters of Illusion” on The CW Network.

Lake will star in the eighth anniversary season premiere, scheduled to air 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

“My appearances on ‘Masters of Illusion’ throughout the season feature brand new illusions that have never been seen on television before,” Lake said in a news release. “We filmed these shows nearly one year ago during a strict COVID bubble, so there were many more forces at play than I’ve ever had before on my hundreds of international appearances and shows.”

Lake first performed on the show in 2013 with a follow-up performance in 2014.

Lake recently made headlines with his Broadway-bound show, “The Magic of Rob Lake,” with live international tour dates now resuming.

Lake remained active during the pandemic, appearing on multiple international network television shows and personally creating multiple television specials, including record-setting shows dedicated to bringing magic and a bit of home to members of the U.S. military living around the world. These television shows in conjunction with Armed Forces Entertainment have reached service members and their families online and on Armed Forces Network.

“‘Masters of Illusion’ features magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, plus performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to comedy routines -- all in front of a studio audience. The season premiere will include Lake’s illusion “Twisted.” For more information on the show, visit http://www.cwtv.com/shows/masters-of-illusion/.

About Rob Lake

Called the “World’s Greatest Illusionist” by NBC, Lake is internationally renowned with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold. He has an online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook and was a featured finalist on "America’s Got Talent." He once was the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for “International Stage Magician of the Year.” He serves as a magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows and major public events. For more information, visit www.roblake.com.

