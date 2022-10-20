'Rez Dogs' creator Sterlin Harjo talks to Tulsa crowd at TU lecture series

“My crowds have gotten bigger,” Sterlin Harjo said when he walked on stage at the Donald W. Reynolds Center and looked at all the occupied seats in the venue’s lower level.

Harjo talked about how his crowds once filled only one section or half of a section, and he followed with this: “Something has changed in the last two years.”

That something is “Reservation Dogs.”

Harjo is the co-creator with Taika Waititi of the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed FX series “Reservation Dogs,” which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. The series, shot primarily in Okmulgee, follows the lives of four Indigenous youths as they plot to go to California following the death of a friend.

On Wednesday, the wave that is “Reservation Dogs” carried Harjo to the University of Tulsa’s campus, where he was the speaker at TU’s Presidential Lecture Series fall 2022 event.

A Seminole and Muscogee filmmaker who grew up in Holdenville, Harjo spoke about his background, his family and his career journey through “Reservation Dogs.” A slide show projected on a screen above the stage provided visual accompaniment.

Harjo said he grew up not really knowing who he was but began forming points of view as a student at the University of Oklahoma. He realized there weren’t many people like himself who were “reflected” on screens — and he was a big “movie person.”

He said his father’s best friend worked at a cable company. The windfall was free cable, including premium movie channels. Movies from that period, such as “The Lost Boys,” “The Goonies,” “Platoon” and “Stand By Me,” influenced “Reservation Dogs,” according to Harjo, noting that “Howard the Duck” hasn’t inspired anything in “Reservation Dogs” yet.

Harjo talked the crowd through the obstacles and projects that preceded “Reservation Dogs,” saying that at one point he thought the show was too cool to get made. Cool triumphed.

“I made this show not knowing what would happen,” he said. “It was so overwhelmingly awesome to see the reaction to the show.”

“Reservation Dogs” recently completed its second season. It was announced in September that the series was renewed for a third season. The audience applauded when the renewal was mentioned at the TU event.

In its first season, “Reservation Dogs” landed on year-end best lists of 80-plus critics, won a Gotham Award (breakthrough series, short form), and captured a Peabody Award and two Independent Spirit Awards in addition to being honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year.

People eager to hear what Harjo had to say began trickling into the Reynolds Center at 6:10 p.m., an hour and 20 minutes before the lecture was scheduled to begin.

A pair of teachers chose front row seats near a corner of the stage. Kimberly Wilson of Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Julie Reagle of Edison Preparatory School indicated that they encounter students at their schools who are similar to the youths in “Reservation Dogs.”

Former teacher Elaine Parry, who works in Monte Cassino’s after-school program, sat down behind the teachers because they “sounded like fun” and indicated that one of her incentives for coming was a daughter who is interested in screenwriting, and “maybe I can pick up some tips.”

Harjo’s lecture was free and open to the public. Guests were invited, by way of a screen above the stage, to submit a question via text or email to Harjo.

TU’s Presidential Lecture Series is sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair.

