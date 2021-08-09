Review: 'Reservation Dogs' nails depiction of small-town Oklahoma with Indigenous representation

“They’re amazing,” he said. “I really lucked out finding this group of kids. And they jelled together. They look good together. They seem like a crew. They seem like an old crew, so it’s good.”

Meet them?

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. An Anishinaabeg actor from Toronto, Woon-A-Tai plays Bear Smallhill, the unofficial leader of the group. Bear has a nervous energy about him. He sometimes fumbles through situations, always toward good, but even with success he sometimes gets there in unorthodox ways.

Paulina Alexis. A Nakota Sioux actress from the Alexis First Nation in central Alberta, Alexis plays Willie Jack (the name was inspired by the Billy Jack movies). Willie Jack is wise beyond her years. She marches to the beat of her own drum and is not bothered by what people think, always staying true to who she is. She’s the beating heart of the group and watches out for everyone.

Devery Jacobs. A Mohawk actress from Kahnawake, Quebec. Jacobs plays Elora Danan. (Award yourself bonus points if you know where this name also appears in pop culture.) She is the moral center of the group. She isn’t afraid to make hard decisions and always ensures the gang is cared for.