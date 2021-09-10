Return of Smurfs coincides with 40th anniversary

Wallace said she enjoyed seeing the characters come to life and displaying their personalities when the cartoon series launched a couple of years later. She watched cartoon episodes with her younger sister and, as a mom years later, she enjoyed taking her son to see “The Smurfs” motion picture in 2011.

As childhood gave way to adulthood, Wallace boxed up her Smurf figurines and — thank goodness — stashed them away instead of getting rid of them. And, as mentioned above, the hunt from Smurfs resumed after she married a man who loved comics.

There are hundreds of items in Wallace’s Smurf collection — mostly figurines, but also the Corea album, a first issue of a Smurfs comic published by Marvel in 1982, stuffed animals and a hodgepodge of items people have given to her. She doesn’t jump on every bit of paraphernalia that comes her way, preferring instead to concentrate on figurines.

“They don’t take up too much space,” Wallace said. “That was a selling point so my house didn’t get ‘hoarded out’ and I think that’s why I stick with just the little figurines is because they are so tiny.”

Part of Smurf appeal is the variety of characters. Wallace said she has more than 150 figurines. It bugs her that one of them (she knows which one) is missing.