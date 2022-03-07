'Reservation Dogs' wins best new scripted series, best ensemble cast at Independent Spirit Awards

The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” captured wins for best new scripted series and best ensemble cast in a new scripted series at the Independent Spirit Awards.

“Reservation Dogs” follows four Native youths who, after the death of a friend, plot to escape the modern-day reservation and head to California. Co-created by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Taiki Waititi, season one of “Reservation Dogs” debuted last year on FX on Hulu.

The award-winning ensemble cast includes Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike and FunnyBone.

Season one of “Reservation Dogs” was shot primarily in Okmulgee. The series is groundbreaking in that it features an all-Native cast and creative team. "Reservation Dogs" has been green-lighted for a second season.

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman hosted the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, which was staged Sunday in Santa Monica, California. The Independent Spirit Awards were created to honor independent filmmakers.

Featured

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.