'Reservation Dogs:' Ten observations from season two's first batch of episodes

Season two of the shot-in-Okmulgee series “Reservation Dogs” has arrived.

The first two episodes are streaming on FX on Hulu, and two additional episodes have been made available to media on the FX press site.

Here’s what you should know: “Reservation Dogs,” which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, is not a one-hit wonder.

The first season of “Reservation Dogs” earned the show a Peabody Award (honoring excellence in storytelling that reflects social issues and emerging voices), a Gotham Award (breakthrough series), two Independent Spirit Awards and acclaim from the American Film Institute, which listed Rez Dogs among 2021’s top 10 TV series.

For those who haven’t tried “Reservation Dogs” yet, it’s about four Indigenous youths who live in the fictional town of Okern, Oklahoma. Props to Paulina Alexis (Willie Jack), Lane Factor (Cheese), D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai (Bear) and Devery Jacobs (Elora Danan) for bringing life to characters and environments that should seem familiar to viewers who have experienced small-town Oklahoma.

The Rez Dogs, after the death of a friend, hatch a plan to collect enough money for them to escape their surroundings and go to California.

In the opening moments of the first season, the youths steal a Flaming Flamers chips truck and sell the vehicle to a salvage yard. We should have kept the chips! Chips retrieved, the kids visit a tribal clinic in the second episode and among ailments is a churning tummy (too many Flaming Flamers).

At the end of season one, only one of the Rez Dogs was bound for California. Elora Danan was joined by Jackie (Elva Guerra), a member of a rival gang that targeted the Rez Dogs for a drive-by (paintball) shooting early in the series.

What happens next?

Here are 10 observations gleaned from the first four episodes of the new season. Be aware there are some minor spoilers:

1. Road tripping

Viewers who have seen the season debut are aware of this, but — spoiler alert for others — Elora Danan and Jackie immediately run into trouble (dang rezzy car) on their way to California. As a result, they cross paths with a couple of guest actors from Oklahoma, Josh Fadem and Megan Mullally.

2. Meatier part

The Rez Dogs continue to be the show’s primary characters, but Guerra’s character has an expanded role in season two. Gary Farmer, who played Uncle Brownie in season one, and Wes Studi, who appeared as Bucky in a season one episode, are prominent in the first two episodes of season two. Pause an episode if you want to try to identify pop culture items that provide decor at Uncle Brownie’s home. RIP, Heather Thomas poster.

3. Little people

“Reservation Dogs” explored the Deer Lady of Indigenous lore in season one. The Deer Lady was played by Kaniehtiio Horn.

In season two, the “little people” from Native culture get a mention. Viewers don’t see the little people, but — ouch, where did that little arrow come from?

Owls, again, are bad news.

4. Dramedy

“Reservation Dogs” is a comedy, but it’s more than that. The show (Studi called it a dramedy) features serious and sometimes heartbreaking moments. Episodes three and four dig into solemn but ultimately uplifting material. Vanity Fair wrote that there’s nothing on TV like Rez Dogs.

5. Taking turns

Viewers learned more about each Rez Dog in season one because the spotlight shifted to different characters, whether it was Bear dealing with an absentee dad, Willie Jack going hunting with her father, Cheese going on a ride-a-long with tribal officer Big or Elora Danan embarking on an unexpected adventure with a driver’s ed instructor (Bill Burr).

In season two’s third episode (due Aug. 10), Bear is a focal point because viewers get to go with him when he starts a new job. His chops get busted by older workers, and an important conversation occurs on a rooftop. New writer Chad Charlie co-wrote the episode and appears in it as a roofer.

The fourth episode (due Aug. 17) was co-written by Jacobs, and her performance may make you — well, let’s not say anything else so you can just go with the flow.

6. Spirited conversations

Dallas Goldtooth continues to generate laughs as William Knifeman, the deceased spirit warrior who doles out advice to Bear.

Spirit is liable to pop up anywhere. Anywhere. Really. Viewers will find out in episode three.

Also, the comedic eyes and ears of the neighborhood (Mose and Mekko) are back, but they’re on foot instead of cruising around on bicycles. Oklahoma City-based entertainers Lil Mike and FunnyBone play Mose and Mekko.

7. There’s that word again

If you watch “Reservation Dogs” with young viewers, be aware the series doesn’t shy away from curse words. The show’s signature curse word (starts with an “s”) is a combination of two curse words. Or maybe the second part of the combo word isn’t a curse word since it describes anatomy. Anyhow, is the show’s signature curse word used more in Oklahoma than in other places? Willie Jack says it in the introductory sentence of season two.

8. Here’s your clue

“Reservation Dogs” strives for authenticity in its portrayal of Indigenous life. Some folks who grew up in small towns may swear that the series could have been filmed where they were raised. Shirts and items from Oklahoma-based sports teams provide clues to viewers that the series takes place in Oklahoma. Also: Be on the lookout for Sonic and QT cups.

9. Tom Petty

Petty has Tulsa history. He was signed to Shelter Records in Tulsa when Leon Russell’s record company had offices in Tulsa and on the West Coast. Petty is believed to have signed his contract at the restaurant (now Freeway Cafe) across from Russell’s Church Studio.

Sadly, Petty is no longer with us, but one of his songs surfaces in the second episode. You’ll laugh.

10. Ten

During a July interview, Goldtooth said season two of “Reservation Dogs” will have 10 episodes, two more than the inaugural season. Goldtooth joined the writing team this season. “The process was really collaborative,” he said. “(Showrunner and co-creator) Sterlin (Harjo) came in and said, ‘hey, we’ve got 10 episodes.’ And we started off with the great question of ‘where do you want to end at?’ ... Let’s work toward that.”

And that’s where the Rez Dogs are headed.