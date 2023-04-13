The groundbreaking shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” won a Peabody Award after its inaugural season and earned another Peabody nomination following season two.

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced nominees Thursday for the 83rd annual Peabody Awards. Winners will be announced May 9 and will be celebrated during a June 11 ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The nominees, including “Reservation Dogs,” represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2022.

Nominees were announced in the categories of entertainment, arts, children’s/youth, podcast/radio, interactive & immersive and public service. “Reservation Dogs” is a nominee in the entertainment category.

“Reservation Dogs,” which features an all-Indigeous cast and creative team, was a winner of the 82nd Peabody Awards. The news was announced by actor Ethan Hawke, who described “Reservation Dogs” as a brilliant coming-of-age series unlike anything ever seen.

“With its completely bizarre and unique droll sense of humor and its break-out young cast, this show takes us on a welcome surreal journey that vividly captures a defiant joy,” Hawke said.

Tulsa-based filmmaker Sterlin Harjo is the co-creator of “Reservation Dogs.” Said Harjo after the previous Peabody victory: “Taiki (Waititi) and I created this and we wanted to make a show that showed Natives as who we are, but also highlighted our humor, because that’s so important to who we are and who we are in our survival. There have never been really any depictions of our humor, or any good depictions at all almost, of just our communities and who we are in TV and film. It’s an amazing opportunity that FX gave us.”

Other Peaboby Award nominees in the entertainment category include “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “Atlanta,” “Bad Sisters,” “Better Call Saul,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Documentary Now!,” “Los Espookys,” “Mo,” “Our Flag Means Death,” “Pachinko,” “Severance,” “Somebody Somewhere,” “Sort Of,” “The Patient” and “We’re Here.”