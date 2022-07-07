 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Reservation Dogs' season two trailer drops ahead of first new episode Aug. 3

The first season of the groundbreaking shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” centered on four Indigenous youths who plot to escape to California following the death of a friend.

The season ended with one of the youths, Elora Danan (played by Devery Jacobs), heading west with Jackie (Elva Guerra) from a rival group.

What happens next?

Hints arrived in a two-minute season two trailer released this week.

Academy Award winner Wes Studi, who guest-starred in a season one episode, will return in season two, according to the trailer.

Season two will debut Aug. 3 on FX on Hulu. “Reservation Dogs” was co-created by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, director of the new “Thor: Love and Thunder” film. The series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

Watch the trailer:

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

