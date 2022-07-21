'Reservation Dogs' season two red carpet premiere set at River Spirit

A “Reservation Dogs” season two premiere red carpet event will be held Friday, July 29 at the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway.

Showrunner Sterlin Harjo and actors from the shot-in-Oklahoma series are expected to attend.

"Reservation Dogs" is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

Following the death a friend, the Rez Dogs crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to escape to California. After a promising start to criminal endeavors, including the heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded with everyone trying to forge solo paths.

At the end of season one, Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with Jackie (Elva Guerra), the leader of a rival gang.

Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man,” but his choice of uncles to emulate leaves a lot to be desired.

Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of a curse she cast on Jackie, and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle.

Cheese — who, like Willie Jack, decided that California wasn’t for him — reunites with his grandmother, who isn’t his grandmother.

Lucky for the kids, they have the support of a loving and eccentric community of aunties and uncles to see them through, including Bear’s mother, Rita (Sarah Podemski), tribal law enforcement officer Big (Zahn McClarnon), Elora’s Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), Willie Jack’s parents Dana (Jennifer Podemski) and Leon (Jon Proudstar), plus “Spirit” aka “William Knifeman” (Dallas Goldtooth).

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, “Reservation Dogs” is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences.

In its first season, “Reservation Dogs” landed on year-end best lists of 80-plus critics, won the Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series – Short Form,” won two Independent Spirit Awards, was honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year and won a Peabody Award.

Reservation Dogs was co-created by Harjo and Taika Waititi.

