'Reservation Dogs' renewed for third season

The award-winning, Oklahoma-centered TV series "Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season.

The series, co-created by Tulsa native Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and filmed in and around Okmulgee, is available exclusively on FX on Hulu, which will be broadcasting the final episode of season two on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

In announcing the renewal, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX said, “'Reservation Dogs' continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

"Reservation Dogs" is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous, which gives the show about a group of young Indigenous people trying make for themselves a better life a unique perspective and authenticity.

In its first season, "Reservation Dogs" landed on more than 80 critics’ year-end best lists, won The Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series – Short Form,” won a Peabody Award, two Independent Spirit Awards and was honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year. It was also among seven programs recognized in 2022 by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors, showcasing exceptional television programs and their producers who have leveraged the power of television to fuel social change.

“I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” Harjo said. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”