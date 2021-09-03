 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Reservation Dogs' renewed for second season
0 Comments
alert top story

'Reservation Dogs' renewed for second season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Reservation Dogs," the landmark comedy series by Oklahoma film Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award nominee Taika Waititi, will return for a second season.

Officials with the show made the announcement Thursday on the show's social media platforms, with the simple statement: "Second Season? STOODIS. Reservation Dogs will be back." ("Stoodis" is an Indigenous slang term best translated as "Let's do this.")

The shot-in-Oklahoma series, which airs Mondays on the streaming service FX on Hulu, follows the lives and adventures of four Indigenous teenagers in small-town Oklahoma, and is the first series to employ Indigenous talent in every aspect, including the cast, creators, writers and directors.

It has been highly praised for its depiction of everyday Native life, and for the way it humorously skewers most of the stereotypes about the way Indigenous people have been portrayed in popular culture.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In an interview with the Tulsa World prior to the show's August debut, Harjo was asked if the series would continue beyond the eight episodes the network originally ordered.

"We’re planning to get to work writing episodes for the second season this fall, so we think that’s a pretty good sign the show’s going to continue,” Harjo said. "It was always our intention that this would be an ongoing thing."

Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s kids are 'not allowed' on social media

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News