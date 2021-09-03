'Reservation Dogs' renewed for second season

"Reservation Dogs," the landmark comedy series by Oklahoma film Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award nominee Taika Waititi, will return for a second season.

Officials with the show made the announcement Thursday on the show's social media platforms, with the simple statement: "Second Season? STOODIS. Reservation Dogs will be back." ("Stoodis" is an Indigenous slang term best translated as "Let's do this.")

The shot-in-Oklahoma series, which airs Mondays on the streaming service FX on Hulu, follows the lives and adventures of four Indigenous teenagers in small-town Oklahoma, and is the first series to employ Indigenous talent in every aspect, including the cast, creators, writers and directors.

It has been highly praised for its depiction of everyday Native life, and for the way it humorously skewers most of the stereotypes about the way Indigenous people have been portrayed in popular culture.

In an interview with the Tulsa World prior to the show's August debut, Harjo was asked if the series would continue beyond the eight episodes the network originally ordered.