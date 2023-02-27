An open call for Indigenous people who want to be in the FX series “Reservation Dogs” will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at 3205 W. 39th St.
Hosted by Midthunder Casting and Freihofer Casting, the open call is for adults and kids age 8-up. Participants will be considered for paid roles in the shot-in-Oklahoma series. No appointment is necessary, and no experience is required.
Two seasons of the shot-in-Oklahoma series have been filmed so far.
For more information, visit reservationdogsopencall.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
