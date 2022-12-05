 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Reservation Dogs' is 'by far the best thing on TV,' according to New York Times

  • Updated
  • 0
Reservation Dogs goodbye

The "Reservation Dogs" youths said goodbye to Okern residents before heading to California in the season two finale of the shot-in-Oklahoma series. 

 Courtesy, Shane Brown/FX

A New York Times writer, in a recent story about the year’s best television shows, described “Reservation Dogs” as “by far the best thing on TV in 2022.”

Take a look behind the scenes at the Qatar National Convention Centre, where the world's media report on the FIFA World Cup

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Reservation Dogs,” which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, has completed two seasons on FX on Hulu and has been granted a third season.

“In its second season, this series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi became weirder, funnier and more heartbreaking, as its Indigenous teens tried to grapple with loss and hang on to hope — or, if necessary, steal it,” wrote James Poniewozik of the New York Times.

People are also reading…

Shot primarily in Okmulgee, “Reservation Dogs” follows the adventures of four youths and others who live in the fictional town of Okern. The season two finale featured the primary characters fulfilling a goal by traveling to California in memory of a friend.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: Three decades later, 'Willow' is back as a series and better than ever

Review: Three decades later, 'Willow' is back as a series and better than ever

Premiering this week on Disney+, whose corporate parent conveniently acquired the property in its ingestion of Lucasfilm, "Willow" is a series-long sequel to the 1988 fantasy film in which an aspiring sorcerer (Warwick Davis in the title role) from a race of little people sets off to deliver a human baby, found like Moses in the bulrushes, into responsible large-people care. There are a lot of ...

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd announces new song for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert