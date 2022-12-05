'Reservation Dogs' is 'by far the best thing on TV,' according to New York Times

A New York Times writer, in a recent story about the year’s best television shows, described “Reservation Dogs” as “by far the best thing on TV in 2022.”

“Reservation Dogs,” which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, has completed two seasons on FX on Hulu and has been granted a third season.

“In its second season, this series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi became weirder, funnier and more heartbreaking, as its Indigenous teens tried to grapple with loss and hang on to hope — or, if necessary, steal it,” wrote James Poniewozik of the New York Times.

Shot primarily in Okmulgee, “Reservation Dogs” follows the adventures of four youths and others who live in the fictional town of Okern. The season two finale featured the primary characters fulfilling a goal by traveling to California in memory of a friend.