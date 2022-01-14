'Reservation Dogs' earns WGA Awards nomination for best new series

The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” earned two Writers Guild of America nominations. Winners will be announced March 20.

“Reservation Dogs” was nominated in the category of best new series along with “Hacks,” “Loki,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Yellowjackets.” Writers include Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi and Bobby Wilson.

Also, the pilot episode of “Reservation Dogs” earned a nomination for episodic comedy. The pilot was written by Harjo, a Tulsa-based filmmaker and Waititi, the co-creators of the series.

Season one of “Reservation Dogs” is available on FX on Hulu. Season one, which follows the adventures of four youths who plot to escape the modern-day reservation after a friend’s death, was shot primarily in Okmulgee.

