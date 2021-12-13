'Reservation Dogs' earns Golden Globe nomination

The filmed-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” is one of five nominees for a Golden Globe Award in the category of best musical or comedy series.
“Reservation Dogs” explores the adventures of four young Indigenous people as they plot to escape the modern-day reservation following the death of a friend. The groundbreaking series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team and was co-created by Taika Waititi and Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo, recently named one of the Tulsans of the Year by Tulsa World Magazine. Season one of “Reservation Dogs,” filmed primarily in Okmulgee, is available on FX on Hulu.
Other nominees in the category are “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”
Among best dramatic picture nominees is “CODA,” the first film screened in Tulsa when Circle Cinema served as a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Other films in the category are “Belfast,” “Dune,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog.”
“Cyrano,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “tick, tick ... BOOM!” and “West Side Story” were announced as nominees in the category of best musical or comedy film.
Nominated for best drama series were “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” “Squid Game” and “Succession.”