 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Reservation Dogs' earns Golden Globe nomination
0 Comments
alert top story

'Reservation Dogs' earns Golden Globe nomination

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reservation Dogs

Paulina Alexis is Willie Jack, one of four Indigenous youths spotlighted in the FX on Hulu series "Reservation Dogs."

 Courtesy, Ryan Redcorn, FX

Related content

Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

The filmed-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” is one of five nominees for a Golden Globe Award in the category of best musical or comedy series.

“Reservation Dogs” explores the adventures of four young Indigenous people as they plot to escape the modern-day reservation following the death of a friend. The groundbreaking series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team and was co-created by Taika Waititi and Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo, recently named one of the Tulsans of the Year by Tulsa World Magazine. Season one of “Reservation Dogs,” filmed primarily in Okmulgee, is available on FX on Hulu.

Other nominees in the category are “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

Among best dramatic picture nominees is “CODA,” the first film screened in Tulsa when Circle Cinema served as a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Other films in the category are “Belfast,” “Dune,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Cyrano,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “tick, tick ... BOOM!” and “West Side Story” were announced as nominees in the category of best musical or comedy film.

Nominated for best drama series were “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” “Squid Game” and “Succession.”

August 2021: Cast member Devery Jacobs talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Wallace leaves Fox News for CNN+

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Boyfriends of Christmas Past'
Television

'Boyfriends of Christmas Past'

  • Updated

Marketing executive Lauren has always appreciated her best friend Nate. After all, her father and stepmother adore him and he's always there to support her with gingerbread and hot cocoa — her favorites. She tries to be there for him, too, and promises to help him decorate the Christmas tree at the community center where he works. However, when Lauren's office is tasked with putting together a last-minute pitch for a client by Christmas Eve, she backs out. That night, she wakes at 2 a.m. to a confusing surprise — the boyfriend she'd had as a teenager is in her apartment and hasn't aged a day. Just as he warns Lauren, she is soon visited by three more ex-boyfriends, who help her revisit past their Christmases together in hopes of getting her to see the pattern in her relationships. During these trips to her holiday history, Lauren sees the one person she could always count on is Nate, but in the present, she is too scared to recognize the love that is right in front of her. She must learn from her past and open her heart or risk losing Nate forever.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert