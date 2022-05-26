 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Reservation Dogs' co-creator Taika Waititi makes Time's 100 most influential people list

  • Updated
2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show

Taika Waititi, center, presents the award for best ensemble cast in a new scripted series to Devery Jacobs, from left, Zahn McClarnon, Paulina Alexis, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Sarah Podemski from "Reservation Dogs" at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Taiki Waititi, who co-created the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” with Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, has been named one of the world’s 100 most influential people by Time magazine.

Waititi’s entry in the magazine was written by Sacha Baron Cohen. An excerpt: “Taika has won an Oscar and made successful, hilarious, heartfelt movies. Yet he always brings to his work a light touch. He tells stories that are utterly watchable, even when they’re sad, or satirical. And they are always funny.”

Broken Arrow’s Kristin Chenoweth wrote the entry on Ariana DeBose, an Academy Award-winning actor who made Time’s list.

Time and ABC are teaming up to celebrate the 2022 list with the TV special “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People,” scheduled to air in prime time Sunday, June 12 on ABC.

Actor Simu Liu will host the special, which will feature musical performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert, plus appearances by members of the iconic list of the most influential people in the world including Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Quinta Brunson and others. Additional performers, guests and details will be shared in the coming weeks.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

