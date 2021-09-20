'Reservation Dogs' co-creator and cast appear at Emmy Awards

Sterlin Harjo, co-creator of “Reservation Dogs,” was joined by actors from the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series Sunday night at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor appeared on stage with Harjo to present the award for best directing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

“We are here on television’s biggest night as creators and actors, proud to be Indigenous people working in Hollywood, representing the first people to walk upon this continent and we are really happy to be here,” Harjo said.

Harjo’s words were greeted with applause, as were ensuing comments from cast members.

“Thankfully networks and streamers are now beginning to produce and develop shows created by and starring Indigenous people,” Woon-A-Tai said.

“It’s a good start, which can lead us to the day when telling stories from under-served communities will be the norm, not the exception,” Jacobs said.

Following up on Jacobs’ words, Alexis said, “Because, like life, TV is at its best when we all have a voice.”