 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Reservation Dogs' co-creator and cast appear at Emmy Awards
0 Comments

'Reservation Dogs' co-creator and cast appear at Emmy Awards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sterlin Harjo, co-creator of “Reservation Dogs,” was joined by actors from the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series Sunday night at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor appeared on stage with Harjo to present the award for best directing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

“We are here on television’s biggest night as creators and actors, proud to be Indigenous people working in Hollywood, representing the first people to walk upon this continent and we are really happy to be here,” Harjo said.

Harjo’s words were greeted with applause, as were ensuing comments from cast members.

“Thankfully networks and streamers are now beginning to produce and develop shows created by and starring Indigenous people,” Woon-A-Tai said.

“It’s a good start, which can lead us to the day when telling stories from under-served communities will be the norm, not the exception,” Jacobs said.

Following up on Jacobs’ words, Alexis said, “Because, like life, TV is at its best when we all have a voice.”

Factor, Jacobs, Alexis and Factor play the primary characters — Bear, Elora Danan, Willie Jack and Cheese — in “Reservation Dogs,” considered a groundbreaking series because of its all-Indigenous cast and creative time. The half-hour series follows the adventures of four youths as they plot to escape the modern-day reservation following the death of a friend.

All eight season one episodes of “Reservation Dogs” are available for streaming on FX on Hulu. Co-created by Harjo and Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” has been renewed for a second season.

“Reservation Dogs” premiered in August, one month after nominees were anounced for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars dazzle on the 2021 Emmys red carpet

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News