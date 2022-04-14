'Reservation Dogs,' 'Blindspot: Tulsa Burning' gain Peabody Award nominations

The shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs” and “Blindspot: Tulsa Burning” secured nominations for the 82nd Peabody Awards.

Peabody Awards honor excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day. Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children/youth and public service.

“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning” (History Channel/WNYC Studios/KOSU), which revisited the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was nominated in the podcast/radio category.

“Reservation Dogs” is a groundbreaking series that features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. It follows four teens in rural Oklahoma as they plot to escape to California. Earlier this week, an urgent casting call for three local roles was sent out for season two of the series.

Winners will be named during a multi-day virtual celebration from June 6 through June 9.

