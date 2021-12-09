 Skip to main content
'Reservation Dogs' atop Entertainment Weekly's best shows of 2021 list
'Reservation Dogs' atop Entertainment Weekly's best shows of 2021 list

Rez Dogs cast

Cast members in "Reservation Dogs" include Lane Factor as Cheese, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear and Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak. Shane Brown/FX

 Shane Brown/FX

Entertainment Weekly unveiled its list of the 10 best shows of 2021. Topping the list was “Reservation Dogs,” a shot-in-Oklahoma series co-created by Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo.

“Reservation Dogs” tells the story of four Indigenous youths who, after the death of a friend, hope to accumulate enough money to leave the modern-day reservation and head to California. The series has been renewed for a second season.

The eight season one episodes of “Reservation Dogs” are available on FX on Hulu. The history-making series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

