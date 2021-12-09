'Reservation Dogs' atop Entertainment Weekly's best shows of 2021 list

Entertainment Weekly unveiled its list of the 10 best shows of 2021. Topping the list was “Reservation Dogs,” a shot-in-Oklahoma series co-created by Tulsa’s Sterlin Harjo.

“Reservation Dogs” tells the story of four Indigenous youths who, after the death of a friend, hope to accumulate enough money to leave the modern-day reservation and head to California. The series has been renewed for a second season.

The eight season one episodes of “Reservation Dogs” are available on FX on Hulu. The history-making series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

