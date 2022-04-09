 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Remembering Sam Kinison: Groundbreaking comedian with Tulsa ties died 30 years ago

  • 0

Sam Kinison died 30 years ago — April 10, 1992.

A comedy legend with Tulsa ties, Kinison was laid to rest alongside family members at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, where his gravestone reads “In another time and place he would have been called prophet.”

In remembrance of Kinison, here are 10 stories about his life.

1. Kinison was born in Yakima, Washington, and was raised in Peoria, Illinois, but he considered Tulsa home because that’s where his mother settled when she married her second husband, Tulsa-based pastor A.D. Marney.

“If there was any place that was home, Tulsa was it,” brother and former manager Bill Kinison told the Tulsa World in a 2016 interview. “It wasn’t Hollywood. It wasn’t Malibu. It wasn’t Illinois. If you asked Sam where home was, it was Tulsa.”

People are also reading…

2. It was no coincidence that Sam delivered comedic material with the power and fury of a church sermon. He came from a family of preachers and was inspired by his father’s death to enter the family business.

Freshly divorced and struggling to make ends meet as a preacher, Sam opted for a life change in 1978. His mother loaned him money so he could drive from Tulsa to a comedy school in Houston, which is where he first made his mark.

3. For a deep dive into Sam and his shooting star career, seek out “Brother Sam: The Short, Spectacular Life of Sam Kinison,” a 1994 book by Bill Kinison and Steve Delsohn.

The book said Sam was a mild little boy until he was 3, when he chased a ball into the street and a semi truck “struck him flush on the side of the head.”

Sam, who sustained brain damage, underwent a transformation from quiet kid to ornery rascal who was prone to temper tantrums.

Later, he was a serial school-skipper who was dispatched to a Pentecostal boarding school. It wasn’t so bad. He was among peers instead of being the preacher’s kid at a regular school.

4. Sam, and this is an understatement, was not a cookie cutter comedian. He erupted above the pack with primal screams and by taking the approach that no subject, religion included, was too dangerous. He was banned (temporarily) by NBC after defying censors on “Saturday Night Live.” Got a bridge? He’ll burn it, though he regretted a gone-too-far appearance on David Letterman’s show.

“He was like a comedy combination of Chuck Yeager and Evel Knievel,” Robin Williams said after Kinison’s death. “Most people go to the edge and then stop. Not Sam. He’d see the edge and then just keep going. And I think that scream he was famous for was just the sound he made on the way down.”

5. Mitzi Shore, owner of the famed Comedy Store in West Hollywood, initially was not impressed with Sam’s act. Kinison was hired as a doorman at the club and had to earn his stripes. His stock climbed when he charged to Shore’s aid during a confrontation with Oklahoma-born comedian Argus Hamilton, according to “Brother Sam.”

Sam’s big break came when he and other young comedians were recruited by Rodney Dangerfield to be on a 1985 HBO special. Sam was reluctant to be on the special because he mistakenly thought it was a contest, but it catapulted him to national prominence.

Sam got another Rodney boost when he was cast as a scene-stealing college professor in the 1986 comedy “Back to School” starring Dangerfield.

6. Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase starred in the 1986 comedy “Three Amigos!” Could’ve been funnier? Sam was cast as a hard-to-kill, cannibalistic mountain man, but his scenes — purportedly hilarious — wound up on the editing room floor.

“They shoot him and he wouldn’t die,” Bill told bullz-eye.com in 2009. “They stab him and he won’t die. They drown him in a river, from which Sam caught pneumonia, and he won’t die.”

Why was Sam cut from the film? Said Bill in his book: “In the short time he was on the set, Sam found Chase arrogant, cold and pompous. So Sam pinned the blame on him. He thought Chase had convinced (director John) Landis to cut Sam out of the movie. After all the attention he got for ‘Back to School,’ Sam thought Chase feared he’d steal the spotlight on ‘Three Amigos!’ It didn’t really make sense, a director as strong as John Landis bowing like that to an actor. Sam, being Sam, went with it anyway.”

Landis said this in a 2011 Maxim interview: “The film was too long, and I was looking for stuff I could lift without damaging the plot. I wish we could find that footage because it was outstanding.”

Moviegoers also never saw “Atuk,” which would have netted Sam his first starring film role as an Eskimo in Manhattan. The idea was crafted with John Belushi in mind. Belushi died in 1982, and “Atuk” was pitched to Kinison, a Belushi admirer. Kinison enlisted for duty, but hated the script and things went downhill from there. Filming never began, but litigation did.

Another one that got away: “Beetlejuice” was written with Sam in mind, but he and Bill didn’t learn about it after Michael Keaton got the gig.

7. Sam found Tulsa to be relaxing and made repeat visits to the city after achieving fame. He typically joined his family during church services. He played the piano, sang and mingled with churchgoers.

Many in the congregation who knew Sam only from the family church had never seen him on television. “How you doing, Brother Sam? Is everything going all right? Is your comedy going good?”

Said Bill in the 2016 interview: “The vast majority of the church I don’t think ever realized that Sam was a major star.”

Sam didn’t perform in Tulsa until near the end of his career because he was wary of negatively impacting the family church.

8. Sam died from injuries sustained in a head-on car collision while on the way to a performance in Laughlin, Nevada.

Sam had a weakness for women, drugs and alcohol, but he was married days before the accident and was not at fault in the collision. His Trans-Am was hit by a pickup truck driven by a teen who was attempting to pass a vehicle on a two-lane highway.

Bill wrote that Sam did not die of excess: “At the end Sam had a real desire to clean up his act. Sometimes he couldn’t help himself, but he was trying.” Sam (known as the rock star comedian because of his “Wild Thing” cover and his collaborations with rockers) attended AA meetings with Ozzy Osbourne.

9. There were two memorial services for Sam — one for the comedy star and one for “Tulsa Sam.”

Celebrity friends attended a service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills. Williams, comedian Carl LaBove, Billy Gibbons, Richard Belzer and Pauly Shore joined Bill in eulogizing Sam. Jim Carrey, Garry Shandling, Dangerfield, Charlie Sheen, Tommy Chong, Dan Aykroyd, Vince Neil, Osbourne, Axl Rose and Billy Idol were among attendees. A subsequent service in Tulsa was a family affair.

10. What else would Sam have accomplished if he hadn’t died at age 38? Would he still be generating laughs?

Bill indicated during the 2016 Tulsa World interview that Sam felt a calling to go back into the family business. Sam was a month away from a planned return to the ministry when he died. His mother and stepfather staged an annual convention. A May 1992 convention in Tulsa was going to launch Sam’s comeback.

“I told him many times that I think he affected more people ... in comedy — and I’m not talking about in the shows; I’m talking about one-on-one — than he ever did in the ministry. I mean, to a lot of comedians and celebrities and rock stars and stuff, he was kind of like their spiritual leader.”

Tulsa World Scene: Revival of the Turnpike Troubadours

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Comedians share stories

Comedy artists were asked about Sam Kinison in past Tulsa World interviews:

Ron White

White had been doing stand-up for a year or two when he was asked, on the day of the show, to open for Kinison in Dallas.

White was warned Kinison’s opening acts were often sacrificial lambs. Kinison’s fans want to see him, period. If people in the crowd start screaming, forge ahead and don’t worry about it.

“I got out there, and I murdered,” White said. “To that point, it was the best set I ever had.”

When Kinison arrived, he dispatched someone to retrieve White.

“I heard you killed ‘em, cowboy,” Kinison said, inviting White to join him in the use of something that wasn’t entirely legal.

Then, this: “He fakes a heart attack, and I’m the only one that believes it,” White said. “I’m about to start sucking face with him when he hops off the floor. He goes, ‘Let me show you how to do this.’ He runs out on stage and just destroys the crowd.”

White said he would have tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation if the heart attack had been real.

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “Whatever it takes to keep my hero alive, you know?”

Jon Lovitz

Lovitz, one of many "Saturday Night Live" cast members who crossed paths with Kinison, was asked about Kinison before performing April 2 at Cain's Ballroom.

“The first time I saw Sam was before he was on the show. The producer brought me to this comedy club he was going to be on. I was crying, laughing. Half the crowd was laughing. The other half, their mouths were just open in shock. But I just thought he was hysterically funny. I got to know him aside from from performing. He had his persona on stage, which was totally different from him off stage. He was, you know, quiet and nice and very polite. I met his brother and his mother and everybody. They were all very nice people, you know? Really a nice guy.”

Dennis Miller

Miller was asked in 2017 for his best Kinison story. He said Kinison made him laugh harder than any moment he can remember.

Kinison was performing at the Comedy Store in the wee hours. He wasn’t a "known" comedian yet. People from out of town came into the club. Whatever they were expecting, they got Kinison instead.

Said Miller: “Sam leaned into the guy and he said something that I won’t repeat for the paper, but it made me laugh so hard that I remember looking at the comedian I was with, Jeff Cesario, and I said, ‘I’m going to make a mental note here that this is the hardest I have ever laughed in my life.’ ... And, in the interim, while Brian Regan has come close, nothing still has made me laugh in my 63 years like Sam did in that moment, so that’s my Sam story.”

Miller continued by saying that what Kinison said that night was “just so wrong-slash-right that it worked right on the cusp of what makes me laugh a lot. I was at least astute enough to think I’m in physical trouble here. I’m having trouble breathing.”

David Spade

Asked for a Kinison story in 2019, Spade said this:

“I didn’t know him well, but I did run across him. I loved his stuff when he got on that HBO Young Comedians Special. I was watching comics sort of mumble their act and he starts screaming and stuff. And he was saying dirty things that made me and my buddies laugh so hard."

Spade said he played a small nightclub in Arizona when he was just starting and opened one night for Kinison.

"He asked if I could drive him back to the hotel or the condo where they put him up at, so I drove him in my ‘72 Volvo and we went to Safeway and got a case of Heineken.

"Then he had some other party favors, which shall remain nameless, and poured that on the table and he said ‘You want any?’ And I go, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘OK, you can stay all night.’ He and his friend went to town on that and I sat there and tried to just hear him say funny things all night.”

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple drama ‘The White Darkness’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert