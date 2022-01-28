QT ventures into sitcom territory to promote 'snackle' food items

The convenience store chain QuikTrip is always expanding to new turf. Here’s the newest turf: sitcom.

A news advisory said QT partnered with “Saturday Night Live” director Paul Briganti to create and broadcast “Snackle Steals the Show,” a 1990s-inspired, 30-minute sitcom episode that showcases QT’s snackle options.

The episode, available for streaming on QuikTrip’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages as well as DeejayKnight’s Twitch livestream as of 7 p.m. Jan. 28, will air live on Tulsa’s CW channel, KQCW, at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29.

QT also created three 30-second promos that can be viewed on QuikTrip’s YouTube playlist,. One of them is in a "Seinfeld" vein. The news advisory also said QT plans to roll-out some “fun” 90s-inspired merchandise that fans can purchase online.