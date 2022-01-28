 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QT ventures into sitcom territory to promote 'snackle' food items
  Updated
QT logo

QT is going the sitcom route to promote "snackle" options.

The convenience store chain QuikTrip is always expanding to new turf. Here’s the newest turf: sitcom.

A news advisory said QT partnered with “Saturday Night Live” director Paul Briganti to create and broadcast “Snackle Steals the Show,” a 1990s-inspired, 30-minute sitcom episode that showcases QT’s snackle options.

The episode, available for streaming on QuikTrip’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages as well as DeejayKnight’s Twitch livestream as of 7 p.m. Jan. 28, will air live on Tulsa’s CW channel, KQCW, at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29.

QT also created three 30-second promos that can be viewed on QuikTrip’s YouTube playlist,. One of them is in a "Seinfeld" vein. The news advisory also said QT plans to roll-out some “fun” 90s-inspired merchandise that fans can purchase online.

“Our ‘Snackle Steals the Show’ episode pays homage to many of our favorite 90s shows while highlighting that QuikTrip is more than a gas station,” said QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager Mendi Parker-Treat. “By reimagining these classic shows, it gave us a fun and unique way to engage with our customers.”

