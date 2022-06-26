Prolific mural artist Bob Palmer helps Muskogee pay tribute to Bass Reeves

MUSKOGEE — Bass Reeves apparently did not fear dangerous men.

A former slave who became a deputy U.S. marshal, Reeves made more than 3,000 arrests in 32 years patrolling outlaw-marinated, pre-statehood Oklahoma.

Bob Palmer apparently does not fear heights.

An artist whose canvas is often the side of a building, Palmer has left the ground often enough to complete more than 4,500 murals. Palmer’s latest mural, painted on an exterior wall of the Three Rivers Museum in Muskogee, is part of an endeavor to pay tribute to Reeves. The legendary lawman was a Muskogee police officer the last two years of a life that ended in 1910.

Reeves is in the news more than a century later because it was announced in February that David Oyelowo will star as the historic manhunter in a Paramount+ miniseries ("1883: The Bass Reeves Story") from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

“I just can’t wait to get on that horse and tell this story,” Oyelowo said.

Because Muskogee is part of Reeves’ story, Palmer was asked to create a mural that debuted a week ago in the town’s Depot District. In a phone interview afterward, Palmer confirmed he is not scared of heights, and he cited an upcoming project in Ardmore that will require him to go up 120 feet to paint on a grain elevator.

“I worked as a derrick hand in the oil field in college,” Palmer said. “I got kind of used to (heights), but I am still very cautious. Thank goodness I have not had an accident. I have not had anyone get hurt, but I don’t let people get up too high. I don’t mind being up high, but I don’t let any of my workers really do that. I think I am (aware) enough to be nervous around heights, but I am not scared of heights.”

Reeves’ badges were painted high atop the new mural, but there is no depiction of Reeves. There’s a reason for his absence. Think of the mural as a background scene. Palmer indicated plans are in the works for a Reeves sculpture to spring up in front of the mural, which was designed to provide a glimpse of what Muskogee looked like in the Reeves era.

It took Michelangelo four-plus years to paint the Sistine Chapel. Palmer needed three days to paint the mural.

“Yeah, but I didn’t get to lay down,” Palmer said.

But, seriously: “We have just gotten faster,” Palmer said. “Some people get upset that I charge so much for a three-day job, but it has taken me 71 years to learn how to paint like this, so it is not really a three-day project. It has taken me quite a few years to paint the way I paint, I guess.”

No pain, no gain? Palmer said he gets a little sore all over after a mural project “because you seem to get in every position you can to paint something.” He is selective in what projects he accepts, and he makes sure to build in ample recovery time between projects. He said the heat (“that wall radiates the heat back”) kicked his butt in Muskogee, but he and his helpers coped by starting early and resting until the position of the sun created shade on the mural (east) side of the museum.

“Once the shade got over there in the afternoon, we were fine,” he said. “It was still hot — hot as Hades — but at least you are in the shade.”

There’s a Reeves exhibit inside Three Rivers Museum. Palmer said Reeves was incredible and said the upcoming series about Reeves — an ambidextrous marksman with a knack for disguises — should be interesting.

Palmer answered “oh my goodness, yes” when asked if he is passionate about Oklahoma history.

“I have learned more about Oklahoma’s history doing murals than I ever did studying from a book,” he said, indicating that he loves Oklahoma and has an affinity for small towns (he’s from Walters).

“I think Oklahoma has some great history, and we need to share it. That’s one of the things I think murals do so well is they give you a postcard picture of kind of that era. It’s a great way to introduce new people to the community — things you are proud of, things you are a part of — and they do that so well. Murals actually are like billboards. I think they need to be understood at 55 miles an hour. You should be able to tell what they are about.”

Palmer stopped counting his murals after he completed 4,500 of them. When asked for tips on creating murals, the first thing he said was you better do your homework.

“With public art, there is an always an expert,” he said. “In Kingfisher, I put the auger on the wrong side of a combine and, the farmers, you would have thought that I had taken a sledge hammer to their pickups because the auger would never be on that side of the combine. So you better do your homework. You better be factual.”

Also, Palmer said he never does anything alone anymore. “It’s really a collaborative effort. There are people behind the scenes there at Muskogee that are very instrumental. They know how to raise funds. They are very good people, and they are very good historians. They really try to keep it right with history.”

The Reeves mural project was described in a news release as a collaboration between the Depot District Committee, the Muskogee Area Arts Council, the Muskogee Art Guild, Muskogee Parks and Recreation, the City of Muskogee Foundation and the City of Muskogee.

Becky Lucht, chair of the Muskogee Art Guild, got a pleasant surprise when she approached the mural during its creation and was invited by Palmer to be a guest artist (she painted the luggage).

Palmer, a former University of Central Oklahoma art professor, was assisted by former student and frequent collaborator Joel Randell. Palmer’s 12-year-old grandson, Roland Watham, also was a contributor.

“I had heard Muskogee had a bunch of neat trains, and he is a train fanatic,” Palmer said. “He did a lot of the street that is in there. He did a fabulous job on the street.”

A recipient of the Governor’s Arts Award in 2012, Palmer’s murals can be spotted in Oklahoma and all over the world — Canada, Mexico, Croatia, Greece, Italy.

“We had some exchange students that lived around the Adriatic Sea, and when they went back home, they helped me make connections,” Palmer said. “It sounds glamorous, but it’s kind of scary. In Macedonia, it was four stories high, and their scaffolding was two-by-fours tied together with baling wire.”

Palmer lived to tell about it.

“Evidently, the Lord wants me to do this because I am still climbing scaffolding, and I’m still able to do what I do,” Palmer said. “I enjoy it. Don’t tell anyone, but it’s really not like work to me. I enjoy it too much. And I have learned a lot. I have learned a lot from people. I have learned a lot from places. It has been a great life.”

