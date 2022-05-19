Premiere date announced for 'Tulsa King' series starring Sylvester Stallone

“Tulsa King,” a shot-in-Oklahoma series starring Sylvester Stallone, will debut Nov. 13 exclusively on Paramount+.

From “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, “Tulsa King” stars Stallone as 75-year-old mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after release from a 25-year prison term, is sent by the son of his former boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

Stallone, who is starring in a series for the first time, arrived in Tulsa in late March to shoot scenes for “Tulsa King.” Scenes were shot at Tulsa International Airport, Center of the Universe and various downtown locations. Oklahoma City also is a film site.

“The ‘Tulsa King’ is a very interesting story,” Stallone said in a video when the “Tulsa King” project was announced. “He is a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years and kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. The next thing you know, he is in Tulsa. He has to now start a new life and create a gang because they want him to be an earner. That’s when the fun begins.”

The premiere date was announced Wednesday via social media. The announcement included an image of Stallone standing in the middle of a downtown street and a promo phrase: “Tulsa will never be OK again.”

