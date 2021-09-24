Power Rangers coming to mini-con at Broken Arrow's Vintage Toy Mall

Power Ranger actors Walter Emanuel Jones and Karan Ashley will be guests at Vintage Toy Mall Mini-con 6, scheduled from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Vintage Toy Mall, located at 530 S. Elm Place in Broken Arrow.

Admission is free, but there will be a charge for Power Ranger autographs and photographs.

The pop culture event will be staged indoors and outdoors. Vendors (comics, toys, etc.) and artists will be set up at tables in the parking lot and the event will include contests, free gaming, food/candy trucks, a movie-after-dark and live professional wrestling, courtesy of Empire Pro Wrestling and IWW.

For information, go to the Vintage Toy Mall Facebook page or vintagetoymall.com.

