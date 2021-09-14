Power Ranger Jason David Frank visiting Oklahoma comic shops

You’re an 8th degree Black Belt. Did your passion for martial arts come before or after appearing on the Power Rangers television series? Why do you think the martial arts appealed to you?

“I started karate long before Power Rangers at 4 years old. I walked by a dojo as a child and it looked cool so I wanted to try it. I’ve been training for 44 years. Not only did I learn how to protect myself, but I learned to live by the codes of the dragon: brotherhood, dedication, respect, cooperation, discipline, confidence, attitude, self-respect. Martial arts helped me a lot in life and I wanted to share that with others. I opened my first dojo at 18 years old. I created my own style of martial arts called Toso Kune Do (The Way of the Fighting Fist). I currently have Rising Sun Karate Schools in Texas and California. I also have an online training program TrainMeJDF.com for people who want to train, but don’t live near one of my schools.”

You’ve been a guest at cons in Tulsa before. Cons are starting to come back, but some celebrity guests have taken the initiative like you are doing and are making solo appearances around the country. You’ll be in Tulsa and Norman this weekend. Are you on a tour or just making a couple of side appearances?