Pop culture: Oklahoma town (Salina) shows up in new 'Loki' series

Thanks to the new Disney+ series “Loki,” a small Oklahoma town has become part of the Marvel Universe.

The series, starring Marvel’s resident god of mischief, premiered June 9.

A scene at the end of the debut episode is set in Salina, Okla., in 1858.

Why so long ago?

Time travel is a big part of the series. Loki runs afoul of the Time Variance Authority, which is in charge of protecting the timeline and punishes “variants” who stray from what is meant to be. One variant has been particularly troublesome. Could it be the shrouded figure who appears in an oil-covered field in Salina?

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, who reprises his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Owen Wilson. The series takes place after “Avengers: Endgame.”

Will Salina, a Mayes County town in northeast Oklahoma, show up in future episodes? Will there be an explanation for why Salina (seems random) was chosen as a locale in the series? Subsequent episodes will air on Wednesday.

Loki and Thor are brothers. This isn’t the first time a small Oklahoma town became part of Marvel’s Asgardian mythology. Asgard was relocated to the Caddo County town of Broxton in the the Thor comic book series.

