Pop culture: Oklahoma town (Salina) shows up in new 'Loki' Disney+ series

Thanks to the new Disney+ series “Loki,” a small Oklahoma town has become part of the Marvel Universe.

The series, starring Marvel’s resident god of mischief, premiered June 9.

A scene at the end of the debut episode is set in Salina in 1858, or long before visitors to the town had to choose between burger joints Dairy Deal and Pig N Out.

Though the scene is described as occurring in Salina, Oklahoma, Salina was located in Indian Territory in 1858. Statehood didn't arrive until 1907.

Why does the scene take place so long ago?

Time travel is at the core of the series. Loki runs afoul of the Time Variance Authority, which is in charge of protecting the timeline and punishes “variants” who stray from what is meant to be. One variant has been particularly troublesome. Could it be the shrouded figure who appears in an oil-covered field in Salina?

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, who reprises his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Owen Wilson. The series takes place after “Avengers: Endgame.”