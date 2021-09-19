Pop culture: Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks about 'Saved By the Bell' -related projects at Fan Expo Dallas

Gosselaar said he and his old mates loved playing those characters, but how do you bring them back for a reboot with a premise that moves the franchise forward?

“I’m glad that Tracey Wigfield, who is the showrunner, was able to figure out the best way,” Gosselaar said. “I think she did an amazing job and the writers have done an amazing job. ... She cracked the crowd. I’m really proud of the reboot.”

Gosselaar, who wants to add to his directing credits, said he directed an episode of the rebooted series. Driscoll is among writers on the show.

Gosselaar was asked by a panel moderator if there is anything people shout to him when they see him on the street. Gosselaar said he doesn’t get recognized a lot. He constantly changes his look, which he did when was in the casts of recent series “Mixed-ish” and “The Passage.”

“I think the only reason I get recognized is because my wife is a 6-foot blond and it’s one of those things,” he said. “Whoa. Who’s the guy with the unicorn? Oh, it’s that guy.”

Gosselaar joked that people think he’s James Van Der Beek. Van Der Beek was in a different 1990s TV project (“Dawson’s Creek”) about high school years.