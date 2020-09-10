Pop culture: Jailhouse interviews with Joe Exotic part of 'Tiger King' follow-up

More Tiger King?

On the heels of the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” Investigation Discovery is unleashing two new specials — a sequel and prequel. Included: Footage from exclusive jailhouse interviews with Joe Exotic.

The sequel (“Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up”) examines the question of what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis? The three-hour special will take a new look at the evidence surrounding Lewis’s disappearance.

Parts one and two are scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 27 and the sequel will conclude with part three on Monday, Sept. 28.

Immediately following the finale, the prequel (“Joe Exotic: Before He Was King”) will delve into the childhood traumas and dramatic events that shaped the mind of the man who operated a roadside zoon in Oklahoma.