 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pop culture: Jailhouse interviews with Joe Exotic part of 'Tiger King' follow-up

Pop culture: Jailhouse interviews with Joe Exotic part of 'Tiger King' follow-up

Only $5 for 5 months
Tiger King Joe Exotic

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, was the focal point of a Netflix docu-series, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

 Courtesy of Netflix

More Tiger King?

On the heels of the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” Investigation Discovery is unleashing two new specials — a sequel and prequel. Included: Footage from exclusive jailhouse interviews with Joe Exotic.

The sequel (“Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up”) examines the question of what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis? The three-hour special will take a new look at the evidence surrounding Lewis’s disappearance.

Parts one and two are scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 27 and the sequel will conclude with part three on Monday, Sept. 28.

Immediately following the finale, the prequel (“Joe Exotic: Before He Was King”) will delve into the childhood traumas and dramatic events that shaped the mind of the man who operated a roadside zoon in Oklahoma.

Said a news release: “This comprehensive, one-hour special puts the entire salacious story in context and uncovers dark secrets about Joe’s past. Using exclusive and never-before-seen interview footage of Joe Exotic, including personal photos and home movies, we reveal the dark secrets that led to the colossal crash which has landed him in prison for decades. What sent Joe Exotic down the path of depravity, polygamy, live animal collecting and trading and ultimately, conspiracy to commit murder?”

What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Pippin's taproom's Peaches and Cream ale

Tulsa Greek Festival: Decades of food, fun and fellowship

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News