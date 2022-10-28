Piff the Magic Dragon, Puddles Pity Party teaming for Misery Loves Company Tour

It’s not a collaboration on par with Godzilla vs. King Kong. It’s funnier than that.

Award-winning comedic magician Piff the Magic Dragon is partnering with a sad, golden-voiced clown for a Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Part for a Misery Loves Company Tour. They will team up for a Tuesday, Nov. 1, tour stop at Cox Business Convention Center. For tickets, go to coxcentertulsa.com.

Both used appearances on “America’s Got Talent” for an exposure boost.

During the past five years, Piff (with the assistance of his magic-performing chihuahua Mr. Piffles) has headlined the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip with 250-plus shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre. In 2020, Piff was crowned the winner of TBS’ Tournament of Laughs, triumphing over Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Judah Friedlander.

Piff shared his origin story during a past Tulsa World interview, saying he stumbled onto the dragon gimmick by accident. He wore a dragon costume to what he expected to be a costume party and he was the only person who showed up in costume.

“I spent the whole night in costume being pretty grumpy,” he said.

Piff had been performing magic at weddings and corporate events, but someone at the party suggested he include the costume in his act.

Piff recently released his first special (“Reptile Dysfunction”), which features a special appearance by Penn Jillette. The special has received more than 385,000 views.

Featured video: