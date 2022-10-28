 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Piff the Magic Dragon, Puddles Pity Party teaming for Misery Loves Company Tour

  • Updated
  • 0
Piff the Magic Dragon

Piff the Magic Dragon and Mr. Piffles are partnering with Puddles Pity Party for a tour.

 Courtesy, Christopher DeVargas

It’s not a collaboration on par with Godzilla vs. King Kong. It’s funnier than that.

Award-winning comedic magician Piff the Magic Dragon is partnering with a sad, golden-voiced clown for a Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Part for a Misery Loves Company Tour. They will team up for a Tuesday, Nov. 1, tour stop at Cox Business Convention Center. For tickets, go to coxcentertulsa.com.

Both used appearances on “America’s Got Talent” for an exposure boost.

During the past five years, Piff (with the assistance of his magic-performing chihuahua Mr. Piffles) has headlined the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip with 250-plus shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre. In 2020, Piff was crowned the winner of TBS’ Tournament of Laughs, triumphing over Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Judah Friedlander.

People are also reading…

Piff shared his origin story during a past Tulsa World interview, saying he stumbled onto the dragon gimmick by accident. He wore a dragon costume to what he expected to be a costume party and he was the only person who showed up in costume.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“I spent the whole night in costume being pretty grumpy,” he said.

Piff had been performing magic at weddings and corporate events, but someone at the party suggested he include the costume in his act.

Piff recently released his first special (“Reptile Dysfunction”), which features a special appearance by Penn Jillette. The special has received more than 385,000 views.

Featured video:

Is McDonald's McRib returning for the last time? Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about the potential fast food farewell tour, as well as other past menu items from the Arch Deluxe to the McPizza. Plus, favorite Halloween tricks and treats.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2021, Leslie Jordan talked about his Instagram fame and what it meant to him. On Monday, officials reported that Jordan died following a car accident. He was 67. Here's the story from last year: 

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael J. Fox is 'grateful' for the life he has despite health struggles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert