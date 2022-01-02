People to Watch: Lane Factor is the only Oklahoma native starring in 'Reservation Dogs'

“Reservation Dogs” actor Lane Factor says a lot of people at his school still don’t know who he is, and that’s fine with him.

“I’m usually quiet, at the back of the room. ... I definitely was never a popular person. And I’m OK with that,” the 16-year-old high school junior said.

Factor plays one of the four central characters in the acclaimed series made in Oklahoma for FX Hulu. He is the only native Oklahoman among the four actors cast in the leading roles.

“I’m not entirely aware,” Factor replied when asked how he landed the part. He had taken some acting classes but says he went to the open casting call audition mainly for experience.

“They did casting across the U.S., in different states and Canada,” he said. “Even the one in Oklahoma City, I thought that ‘there’s so many people here!’ And I’m just a random kid who did an acting class just a few weeks ago.”

Factor said series creator, writer and director Sterlin Harjo and the casting team helped him through the audition.