PBS to rebroadcast 1993 documentary about Black Wall Street on Monday

In 1993, the PBS series “American Experience” aired “Goin’ Back to T-Town,” an hourlong documentary that gave an overview to the rise, destruction and resurrection of the north Tulsa neighborhood that had earned the title “America’s Black Wall Street.”
As the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre approaches, “American Experience” will rebroadcast the documentary at 8 p.m. Feb. 8 on most PBS stations.
The film, produced by Sam Pollard and Joyce Vaughn, was written by Tulsa native Carmen Fields, a journalist and media consultant now based in Boston, Massachusetts. Actor Ossie Davis is the film’s narrator.
Cameo George, executive producer of “American Experience,” said in a statement: “‘Goin’ Back to T-Town’ is a film that was made for the series nearly 30 years ago, and yet it remains shockingly relevant today. Being able to pull this film out of the vault for rebroadcast is a special opportunity and a reminder of the unique legacy of the series.”
When the film premiered in 1993, the Tulsa World’s review called it “a slick and intelligent piece of documentary filmmaking that should intrigue longtime Greenwood aficionados and newcomers to the story, alike.”
That story includes pointing out that the true legacy of Greenwood was not the destruction visited upon the community in 1921, but how it had managed to thrive before and after the massacre.
As the Tulsa World’s review states, “Greenwood had been founded before statehood, and the residents dug in and refused to be crushed by the oppressive Jim Crow laws which the new legislators passed among their first orders of business.”
The film features interviews from many Oklahomans who witnessed the history of Greenwood first-hand, including such notables as the late John Hope Franklin, revered historian and scholar; local historian Currie Ballard; and Oklahoma Eagle publisher James Goodwin.
“But,” the World’s review stated, “it’s the words of the show’s less prominent interview subjects that really make ‘Goin’ Back to T-Town’ sing. Robert Fairchild, Rosa B. Skinner, Maxine Horner, Mabel Little, Joe Burns and Hobart Jarrett are among the many Tulsa residents who help recall a time when ‘the whole shooting match’ was in Greenwood, when the area was a complete business district that adapted the iron curtain of segregation into a profitable self-sufficiency.”
While the events of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre take up a fair amount of the documentary’s running time, the World’s review said, “The documentary’s finest moments take place during the recounting of how Greenwood rebuilt and persevered, becoming recognized as the largest Black business section in the United States only 15 years after it had been put to the torch.”
However, this period of prosperity fell victim to the integration and urban renewal policies of the 1960s, along with the construction of Interstate 244 through the heart of the community.
As Goodwin says in the film: “I don’t think racial segregation is a good thing. But the quality of our lives, in many respects, was better in the days of segregation, and the challenge today is to make it as good or better.”
Video: National Park Service considers nomination to put Tulsa's Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…