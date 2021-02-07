PBS to rebroadcast 1993 documentary about Black Wall Street on Monday

As the Tulsa World’s review states, “Greenwood had been founded before statehood, and the residents dug in and refused to be crushed by the oppressive Jim Crow laws which the new legislators passed among their first orders of business.”

The film features interviews from many Oklahomans who witnessed the history of Greenwood first-hand, including such notables as the late John Hope Franklin, revered historian and scholar; local historian Currie Ballard; and Oklahoma Eagle publisher James Goodwin.

“But,” the World’s review stated, “it’s the words of the show’s less prominent interview subjects that really make ‘Goin’ Back to T-Town’ sing. Robert Fairchild, Rosa B. Skinner, Maxine Horner, Mabel Little, Joe Burns and Hobart Jarrett are among the many Tulsa residents who help recall a time when ‘the whole shooting match’ was in Greenwood, when the area was a complete business district that adapted the iron curtain of segregation into a profitable self-sufficiency.”

While the events of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre take up a fair amount of the documentary’s running time, the World’s review said, “The documentary’s finest moments take place during the recounting of how Greenwood rebuilt and persevered, becoming recognized as the largest Black business section in the United States only 15 years after it had been put to the torch.”