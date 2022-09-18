PBS series explores U.S. role in the Holocaust

Among the many pieces of film that make up “The U.S. and the Holocaust” is footage that documents a gathering of people in the mid-1930s, showing families picnicking in a park as Nazi flags wave in the breeze.

It’s a scene one might expect to see in a documentary that deals with the era of World War II and the atrocities visited upon all those the Nazis deemed as enemies and degenerates because of their race or religion. And it would be easy to assume that this rally was one of many that took place in Germany under Nazi rule.

However, said filmmaker Ken Burns, this footage is of a rally of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi organization, that took place in New Jersey.

“We needed to put a location stamp on (this footage), because looking at this color footage of thousands of people picnicking with Nazi flags, you would presume this was Germany,” Burns said.

“The U.S. and the Holocaust,” the latest documentary series from Burns’ Florentine Films, examines not only this country’s response to what has been called one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history, but also how U.S. ideologies and actions inspired and exacerbated that crisis.

Burns and co-directors Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein spent more than seven years working on this film, which will be shown beginning Sunday, Sept. 18, on PBS (KOED Channel 11 in Tulsa). As PBS will be airing coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19, subsequent episodes will be shown Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 20-21.

During an interview as part of the Television Critics Association press tour, Burns was asked if he and his co-directors knew that a film dealing with such themes as antisemitism, white nationalism, racism and authoritarianism would resonate so strongly with what is happening in the world today.

“Quite frankly, we didn’t anticipate it,” Burns said. “We (had) no idea what the world would be like when we started on this project. But in all of our films, we’ve always had our minds focused on telling the story, and always confident that once it’s done, and we lift our heads up, it will be resonating, it will be echoing in the present.

“And I think what is so disturbing, but perhaps illuminating,” Burns said, “is the fact that this is, in almost every sentence of this story, resonating in a very fraught and very complicated and very fragile present moment.”

The film, written by Burns’ longtime collaborator Geoffrey Ward, examines the rise of Adolf Hitler and Nazism in Germany in a global context . It also shows how the horrors Hitler unleashed on the world drew from things he saw happening in the United States, from the the eugenics movement and its focus on “generic purity,” to the genocide of the American Indians, to the strict race laws in the American South.

“We felt (it was) incumbent upon us to lay the groundwork of not only worldwide, but American antisemitism that extends deep into our (history) — into the 19th, and implied into the 18th, century,” Burns said.

“We’re founded on the idea that all men are created equal, but through all of our history, we have discriminated against Native peoples, against Black Americans held in chattel slavery, there’s been rampant antisemitism from the very beginning,” he said. “What we wanted to do is show a fuller picture — to see the Holocaust, the nadir of civilization, as one of our survivors says, ‘through the lens of what the U.S. did and didn’t do, and what it knew and what it didn’t know.’”

“Our film is about the American response” to the Holocaust, Novick said, “how the American people, the Jewish community, our political leaders, the State Department, the Treasury Department, our institutions, the media responded to this as it was happening.”

The film also explores issues that remain essential to our society today, including how racism influences policies related to immigration and refugees, as well as how governments and people respond to the rise of authoritarian states that manipulate history and facts to consolidate power.

“We want to think about the things that make us a great and unique and very special country,” Botstein said, “as well as the things that make us a country that needs attention.”

And attention is needed, as one hears and sees things in “The U.S. and the Holocaust” that sound and look very much like what is happening in our country and world today.

Burns recounted one vignette from the film in which an American soldier who was one of the liberators of the Nazi concentration camps wrote that “more important than punishing the people responsible for this is the stamping out of their ideology.”

That ideology, Novick said, is “a kind of othering of people: us and them. And the ‘them’ could be Jews, people of color, Native people, immigrants. You can put whoever you want into that box, and that’s the part of the American story. And we have to call it what it is before we can really address it.”

“Lynn is absolutely right — this othering is the most pernicious thing that’s going on today, and we have to somehow realize that it’s all only us. There is no them,” Burns said. “We want to be incredibly realistic about human potentiality for good and for bad, and we are struggling in all of our films to come to terms with these deep aspects of ourselves. That’s why we have all said, we will not work on a more important film than ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust.’”