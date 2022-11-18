 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paramount+ offers Tulsans free month of service, free beer as part of 'toast' to city

Sylvester Stallone, 'Tulsa King' cast members talk about filming in Oklahoma

The gangster-out-of-place series “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone debuted recently on Paramount+.

To celebrate, Paramount+ is giving “the entire city of Tulsa” a free month of Paramount+, according to a recent announcement.

Bonus: Paramount+ wants to buy you a beer.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Paramount+ will be partnering with 11 establishments in the Tulsa area to screen the first episode and buy patrons a beer to toast the city.

Golden Driller Tulsa King

Paramount+ shared this photo of the "Tulsa King"-modified Golden Driller statue at Expo Square.

Participating are: Cabin Boys, 1717 E. Seventh St.; NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., Suite 2; McNellie's (South), 7031 S. Zurich Ave.; McNellie's (downtown): 409 E. First St.; Elgin Park, 325 E. Reconciliation Way; Dust Bowl, 211 S. Elgin Ave.; Welltown, 114 W. Archer St.; American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St.; Pub W, 4830 E. 61st St., Suite 100; Hunt Club, 224 N. Main St.; and R Bar and Grill, 3421 S. Peoria Ave.

To sign up for a free 30-day trial of Paramount+ to watch “Tulsa King,” go to paramountplus.com and use the promo code TULSAOK.

In conjunction with the announcement, Paramount+ shared a photo of Tulsa King paying homage to the Golden Driller at Expo Square. The Golden Driller Plaza got a makeover to announce the arrival of Stallone’s character, Dwight Manfredi.

TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage ("I'm Sorry"), Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley"), Max Casella ("The Tender Bar"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("The Irishman"), Vincent Piazza ("Boardwalk Empire"), Jay Will ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), A.C. Peterson ("Superman & Lois") with Garrett Hedlund ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday").

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

