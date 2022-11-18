Paramount+ offers Tulsans free month of service, free beer as part of 'toast' to city

The gangster-out-of-place series “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone debuted recently on Paramount+.

To celebrate, Paramount+ is giving “the entire city of Tulsa” a free month of Paramount+, according to a recent announcement.

Bonus: Paramount+ wants to buy you a beer.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Paramount+ will be partnering with 11 establishments in the Tulsa area to screen the first episode and buy patrons a beer to toast the city.

Participating are: Cabin Boys, 1717 E. Seventh St.; NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., Suite 2; McNellie's (South), 7031 S. Zurich Ave.; McNellie's (downtown): 409 E. First St.; Elgin Park, 325 E. Reconciliation Way; Dust Bowl, 211 S. Elgin Ave.; Welltown, 114 W. Archer St.; American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St.; Pub W, 4830 E. 61st St., Suite 100; Hunt Club, 224 N. Main St.; and R Bar and Grill, 3421 S. Peoria Ave.

To sign up for a free 30-day trial of Paramount+ to watch “Tulsa King,” go to paramountplus.com and use the promo code TULSAOK.

In conjunction with the announcement, Paramount+ shared a photo of Tulsa King paying homage to the Golden Driller at Expo Square. The Golden Driller Plaza got a makeover to announce the arrival of Stallone’s character, Dwight Manfredi.