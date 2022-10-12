Owasso singer advances on 'The Voice'

Oklahoman Valarie Collins-Harding survived her blind audition and a battle round to advance to the knockout round of NBC’s “The Voice,” which airs Mondays and Tuesdays on KJRH channel 2.

Collins-Harding sang “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” (a hit for Aretha Franklin and En Vogue) in her blind audition and caused two coaches — John Legend and Gwen Stefani — to turn their chairs around.

Collins-Harding resides in Owasso and is originally from Muskogee.

Stefani, the wife of Oklahoma country music artist and fellow “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, called herself an Okie in an attempt to score points with Collins-Harding, who chose to be coached by Legend.

Legend selected Collins-Harding to advance over Dia Malai when the teammates shared a stage to perform Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows” in the battle round.

5 to find for Oct. 13-16, 2022: Pink Floyd founding member; Steins in Utica Square; Cherokee music free concert at Cain's Ballroom