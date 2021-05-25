Owasso resident among competitors on 'Lego Masters'

“I do a lot of DIY projects I don’t have a lot of experience in,” she said. “I will just go down the YouTube rabbit hole and try to lose myself in watching other people and their techniques and how they do things.”

Creative people have to find some sort of outlet to unleash the art bottled up inside them and, for Cleveland, that usually means music. She’s a singer, songwriter and producer (seek her out on Spotify) and she tackles creative passions like interior design in her spare time. She applied to be on “Lego Masters” because Brooks needed a partner.

Cleveland was surprised when they landed an interview to be on the show and — follow the Lego brick road? — now they’re competing for high stakes.

Hosted by Will Arnett, “Lego Masters” features teams of builders competing against each other in a series of challenges. Season two challenges include crafting an earthquake tower and a demolition derby. Also, teams were tasked with the responsibility of building a wearable item for a Lego fashion show. Reaction to the last item: “We kind of all looked at each other. ‘We have to do what?’”