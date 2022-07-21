OsiyoTV adds to Emmy history with three awards

The Heartland Regional Emmy Awards recognized Cherokee Nation’s “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” with three awards during the recent 2022 Emmys.
The tribe’s cultural television series, and the short documentaries within it, continue to be honored with numerous regional, national and international accolades for its innovative approach to sharing the real-life stories of the Cherokee people. The show, which is often referred to as OsiyoTV, ranks among the most awarded Indigenous-run series in the industry.
The 2022 Heartland Regional Emmy Awards bring the show’s total Emmy wins to 16.
“OsiyoTV is moving the needle on contemporary Native representation on television, and it only gets better every season,” said Maggie Cunningham, senior manager of film and video production for Cherokee Nation Original Content. “Our team has done an incredible job, and I could not be prouder of their work and what we’ve accomplished.”
Since premiering in 2015, “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” has featured hundreds of Cherokees from past and present. The first-of-its-kind series is hosted and directed by Cherokee Nation citizen, filmmaker and Emmy-winning journalist Jennifer Loren.
For more information and to watch “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” go to osiyo.tv or search OsiyoTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
