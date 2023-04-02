The eighth season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” will debut on the website osiyo.tv, followed by its broadcast premiere on area public TV networks Sunday, April 9.

The Emmy Award-winning series, hosted by executive producer Jennifer Loren, will feature stories that will take viewers from opera houses in London to the battlefields of the Vietnam War, and profile Cherokee Nation citizens ranging from rodeo queens to Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

“The Cherokee Nation’s story is important, complex and, above all, inspiring to us and others,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It’s an honor to see our tribe’s story of strength, survival and resilience, as well as our language and vibrant culture, being preserved and shared with people around the world through this impactful series.”

OsiyoTV is available statewide on PBS in Oklahoma and Arkansas, regionally within Tulsa on RSU-TV, in Joplin on NBC and ABC, as well as on FNX, an all-Native programming network in 25 national markets. The series, which ranks among the most awarded Indigenous-run series in the industry, is funded and produced by Cherokee Nation Businesses.

For more information: osiyo.tv.