Only in Oklahoma: Sterlin Harjo shares inspiration for 'Reservation Dogs' before premiere Aug. 9

“It’s also why I wanted to have the first song you hear in the show by ‘I Want to be Your Dog’ by the Stooges,” he said. “I wanted to get across the punk rock vibe, to let people know that this is not the sort of Native TV show you were expecting.”

That is very much apparent in a scene where Bear has a kind of out-of-body experience with someone who claims to have been a combatant at the Battle of Little Big Horn — or at least, came close to it.

“That’s a character that I had put in an earlier script that didn’t work,” Harjo said. “It was also a character we did in the sketch comedy group I was part of, the 1491s, and one of the members of that group plays that character.

“I think he’s an important character because it’s poking fun at a stereotype, a way of saying, ‘We kind of were like that at one point, but it’s kind of ridiculous to think we’re like that now,’” he said. “And it also lets the non-Natives in on the joke.”

The pilot episode, which Harjo directed and co-wrote, includes a scene designed to recall one of the most famous moments from the film “Platoon,” while the quartet’s funeral attire mimics the look of the gang of thieves from “Reservoir Dogs.” Harjo said similar pop culture references will be scattered like Easter eggs throughout the series.