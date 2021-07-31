Only in Oklahoma: Sterlin Harjo shares inspiration for 'Reservation Dogs' before premiere Aug. 9

It may take an episode or two before the name of the town where “Reservation Dogs” is set is heard, but co-creator Sterlin Harjo stresses that the stories this TV series will tell could only happen in Oklahoma.
“We don’t mention the town’s name in the first episode, but it’s going to be called Okern, which is a fictional town name I’ve used in some of my other movies,” Harjo said. “But the very first thing you hear in the pilot episode is a DJ (which Harjo himself voices) doing his spiel, where he says things like, ‘Hey, everybody out there in Indian Territory, Oklahoma.’ So it’s not any kind of secret where this show is set.
“And to me, it couldn’t be set anywhere other than Oklahoma,” he said. “No other place has the kind of diversity we have here, even in small towns. And it’s got the green, and the trees, and the hills; it’s got the old buildings and the small-town downtown area. It’s a very specific story set in a very specific place.”
Harjo, an award-winning Tulsa filmmaker whose work has explored contemporary Indigenous cultures with humor and insight, is awaiting the debut of “Reservation Dogs,” which he created with Academy Award-winning film maker Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor: Ragnarok”).
“Reservation Dogs” is a half-hour comedy that follows the adventures of a quartet of young Native people, who have been trying to finance their escape from their hometown through petty — and not so petty — thievery. But the appearance of new gang, which is determined to challenge the four friends’ place in this town, begins a transformation from criminals to crime fighters.
One thing that makes “Reservation Dogs” unique is that it is the first TV series to tell Native stories in which the major creative roles, from the lead actors to directors, writers and producers, are filled by Native talent.
The series was also shot primarily in Okmulgee, with some scenes filmed in Tulsa and other locations around the state.
“People in Okmulgee are going to recognize a lot of what’s on the screen,” Harjo said. “Coleman’s (Burgers & Bakery) gets a shout-out at one point. And we were able to make use of great deal of talent from the area, in front of and behind the camera.”
The series will premiere Aug. 9 on FX on Hulu, the streaming service of the FX network.
Harjo will be in Tulsa Monday, Aug. 2, to take part in a private screening of some of the show’s episodes at the Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
“Sterlin has a long history at Circle Cinema,” said Chuck Foxen, the theater’s program director. “We screened his first feature, ‘Four Sheets to the Wind,’ with the cast and crew back in 2007.
“We are very proud of Sterlin and where his career is heading,” Foxen said. “This is history in the making, a Native American story told by a Native story teller, acted by Native American actors, and on the television. That is the way it should be and we are excited to be premiering it on screen at Circle Cinema.”
Harjo, a citizen of the Seminole Nation, grew up in Holdenville — the sort of place, he said, “where you had to use your imagination and make your own fun. It was really kind of a magical childhood, in a way. The characters all are some kind of reflection on myself, but also of the other people in the writer’s room who helped develop the stories.”
The series focuses on Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), who are still coming to terms with the loss of the group’s fifth member, Daniel, whose dream was to move to California.
It’s been a year since Daniel’s death, and in the interim the other four have been stealing just about anything they can get their hands on — and that the sketchy owner of a local salvage yard is willing to buy — to raise the money to get them out what they see as a dead-end town.
The pilot episode begins right as they are about to make their largest heist of all — the truck that delivers a certain brand of chips to local stores. Nothing goes quite right, but fortunately the local police officer is too occupied to notice a delivery truck racing through town, dragging behind it a ramp that is sending up showers of sparks.
“I think it’s just good storytelling to drop people into the middle of something,” Harjo said. “That’s especially true when you’re presenting a world that most people don’t know. It’s like you’re saying, ‘Hang on and keep up, because this is going to go fast.’
“It’s also why I wanted to have the first song you hear in the show by ‘I Want to be Your Dog’ by the Stooges,” he said. “I wanted to get across the punk rock vibe, to let people know that this is not the sort of Native TV show you were expecting.”
That is very much apparent in a scene where Bear has a kind of out-of-body experience with someone who claims to have been a combatant at the Battle of Little Big Horn — or at least, came close to it.
“That’s a character that I had put in an earlier script that didn’t work,” Harjo said. “It was also a character we did in the sketch comedy group I was part of, the 1491s, and one of the members of that group plays that character.
“I think he’s an important character because it’s poking fun at a stereotype, a way of saying, ‘We kind of were like that at one point, but it’s kind of ridiculous to think we’re like that now,’” he said. “And it also lets the non-Natives in on the joke.”
The pilot episode, which Harjo directed and co-wrote, includes a scene designed to recall one of the most famous moments from the film “Platoon,” while the quartet’s funeral attire mimics the look of the gang of thieves from “Reservoir Dogs.” Harjo said similar pop culture references will be scattered like Easter eggs throughout the series.
“When you grow up in a rural environment, movies and popular culture were how you learned about life,” he said. “Putting those things in, like having some episodes dip into different genres, was part of the fun of doing this.”
FX ordered eight episodes for the first season. Harjo said the goal is for the series to be ongoing, rather than a limited series.
“We’re planning to get to work writing episodes for the second season this fall, so we think that’s a pretty good sign the show’s going to continue,” he said.
As for what Harjo hopes audiences — Native and non-Native — will come away with after watching “Reservation Dogs,” he said, “I really want people to see how human we are, how we are so unlike the ways we’ve been portrayed in the past. And the best way to show that, to show how real and human we are, is through humor.”
