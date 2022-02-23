Olivia Munn enters 'Walking Dead' universe in new series

Oklahoma actress Olivia Munn will be in the cast of new series connected to “The Walking Dead” universe.

The new series, scheduled to debut this summer on AMC and AMC+, is “Tales of the Walking Dead,” an episodic anthology that consists of six original, stand-alone stories focused on new and established characters within the “walker apocalypse.”

AMC announced that Munn (“The Newsroom,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Six”) will be joined in “Tales of the Walking Dead” by Danny Ramirez (“The Falcon & The Winter Soldier”), Loan Chabanol (“Fading Gigolo”), Embeth Davidtz (“Old,” “Ray Donovan”) and Jessie T. Usher (“Shaft,” “The Boys”).

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead universe, said in a news release. “We’re excited for them to come walk with us.”

Gimple will serve as executive producer of the new series along with showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”