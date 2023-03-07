They are among top cowboys and cowgirls from the first three seasons to be invited for an “all stars” edition of the series.

“When we opted to make an all-stars edition of ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,’ we knew the best of the best from all three seasons would once again try their hand at making it to the top,” INSP’s EVP of programming Doug Butts said. “These contenders brought their A-game in pursuit of that coveted life-changing prize. This season’s challenges are big, and the personalities even bigger. Each competitor’s grit and endurance are put to the test, in ways not even they could have imagined.”