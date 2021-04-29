Oklahoman wins 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown'

Gordon, a former U.S. Team Roping and American Junior Rodeo champ, outlasted 13 other cowboys and cowgirls from across the country to become the first female and first Oklahoman to claim the “ultimate” title. She won a herd of cattle (worth $50,000) she can take to market, a Rawhide Portable Corral, an Arrowquip Q-Catch 87 Series Cattle Chute, an “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” belt buckle and bragging rights.

Gordon is a fifth-generation “cowboy” who has competed in rodeos since she was 2 and won her first competition when she was 5. Over the years, she earned a rodeo scholarship, and her triumphs riding on the rodeo circuit have reached the hundreds. She is originally from New Mexico, but works alongside her husband and father on the family’s cattle ranch in Ryan.