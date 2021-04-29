 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoman wins 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown'
0 comments

Oklahoman wins 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Katey Jo Gordon of Ryan, Oklahoma, won season two of the Trace Adkins-hosted “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” reality series that airs on INSP.

Gordon, a former U.S. Team Roping and American Junior Rodeo champ, outlasted 13 other cowboys and cowgirls from across the country to become the first female and first Oklahoman to claim the “ultimate” title. She won a herd of cattle (worth $50,000) she can take to market, a Rawhide Portable Corral, an Arrowquip Q-Catch 87 Series Cattle Chute, an “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” belt buckle and bragging rights.

Gordon is a fifth-generation “cowboy” who has competed in rodeos since she was 2 and won her first competition when she was 5. Over the years, she earned a rodeo scholarship, and her triumphs riding on the rodeo circuit have reached the hundreds. She is originally from New Mexico, but works alongside her husband and father on the family’s cattle ranch in Ryan.

Concerts are coming back to Tulsa

See which shows are coming up next and find out how venues are handling the transition

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Celebrate a Royal Decade of Love

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News