Oklahoma town part of 'Tamron Hall' episode
Oklahoma town part of 'Tamron Hall' episode

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall hosts a talk show that airs on KOKI channel 23. Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

 Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

A town in Oklahoma will be spotlighted during a Tuesday, May 11 episode of “Tamron Hall.”

Said an episode description: “Travel to some of the most unique towns and history-making places in America, including an entire town in Oklahoma registered as a historic landmark; an Alaskan town so small that the post office, police station, school and most of the residents live under one roof; the New Mexico hot air balloon capital of the world; one town in Indiana that keeps the magic of Christmas alive year-round; and the largest contiguous urban arts district in the US.”

A publicist for the talk show confirmed that the Oklahoma town in the episode is Boley. The episode will air 1 p.m. Tuesday on KOKI channel 23.

The Boley segment of the show will feature Willie Williams and his sons Willie Jr., and Kristopher Williams, who work on Williams Ranch and are putting on the annual Boley Rodeo. The Boley Rodeo is the nation's oldest African-American community-based rodeo.

