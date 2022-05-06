Oklahoma K-pop artist AleXa among 10 finalists performing on 'American Song Contest'

NBC’s “American Song Contest” began as a competition of music artists from every U.S. state and territory.

Oklahoma’s representative is still standing.

AleXa, a K-pop artist from Jenks, is among 10 finalists advancing to the live grand finale of “American Song Contest.” Each finalist will perform one last time during an episode scheduled to air from 7-9 p.m. Monday, May 9.

The results from the show’s jury and viewers’ votes will be revealed in real time to determine a winner. Fans can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting opens 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8 and will close moments after the last performance.

The season finale also will feature performances by “American Song Contest” hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, plus rising country music artist Jimmie Allen, who will perform his hit “Down Home.”

Meet the 10 finalists:

Allen Stone (Washington) is a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter. His song “Consider Me” (from his album “Building Balance”) has been streamed over 14 million times.

AleXa (Oklahoma) has a global following. Her song “Wonderland” from “American Song Contest” has been streamed over 1.1 million times.

Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota) is a Native American songwriter who has been storytelling through music and song since age 5 and has been compared to powerhouse singers like Amy Winehouse and Adele.

Grant Knoche (Texas) is a self-taught writer, producer and performer. He is considered “one of today’s finest rising pop stars” by Live Nation’s Ones to Watch.

Jordan Smith (Kentucky) was a season nine winner on NBC’s “The Voice” and was a songwriter for Celine Dion’s single “Ashes” from “Deadpool 2.”

Michael Bolton (Connecticut) is a two-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

Ni/Co (Alabama) has achieved YouTube fame (over eight million views) and has been featured on top Spotify playlists, Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones have a large digital following as Ni/Co that continues to grow.

Riker Lynch (Colorado) is a Hollywood veteran known for his role on FOX’s hit show “Glee” for three seasons and as a former runner-up on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Tyler Braden (Tennessee) is an accomplished musician and firefighter. He has amassed over 70 million streams, and his fame continues to rise with his original song “Seventeen,” now trending on Spotify.

Tenelle (American Samoa) is an acclaimed songwriter whose credits include writing Meghan Trainor’s hit single “Flava,” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes singles chart. She also topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with her debut album “For Your Lovers.”



