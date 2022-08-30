Oklahoma Film and Music Office receives award

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, received the award for “Outstanding Film Commission” at the 2022 Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards.

A first-time nominee and now winner, OF+MO was recognized by the LMGI for its efforts in production assistance for the hit FX television series “Reservation Dogs,” which is currently streaming its second season on Hulu.

The LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries.

In addition to OF+MO’s win for “Outstanding Film Commission,” local film professionals, including LMGI member Chris Kucharski and Shane Brown, were nominated for their work on “Reservation Dogs” in the “Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series” category.