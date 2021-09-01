Oklahoma City man announced as competitor on new season of 'Survivor'

Who is your hero and why? Every now and then I volunteer at the children’s hospital because pediatric nursing is what I want to do with the rest of my life. Those kids are absolutely my heroes. To know and see what they go through hurts, and yet they still have a smile on their faces. Why would I — someone in perfect health — spend so much time being angry at dumb stuff like bad weather, girls or no more milk in my fridge? I’m so much more privileged than they are. I will always have a smile on my face and a laugh on the way because why not, right?