Oklahoma City man announced as competitor on new season of 'Survivor'

Jarius Robinson, a 20-year-old college student from Oklahoma City, will be among competitors when the 41st season of “Survivor” begins Sept. 22 on CBS.
Bio information about Robinson was posted on the CBS press site. Here’s an excerpt:
Hobbies: Obviously “Survivor,” working with kids/pediatric nursing, athletics (jiu jitsu, running, dance)
3 Words to Describe You: High energy, charming, charismatic
Pet Peeves: I really hate bullies, and I don’t like loud eating.
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? I’m so proud to be a two-time state track champion because it is the culmination of seven years of absolute passion, but also pain. Literal blood, sweat and tears! Everyone will tell you running is hard, but running with the fastest people in the state running sub five minute miles and pole vaulting is a story of its own.
What is something we would never know from looking at you? When people first meet me they always assume I’m the goofy, go-with-the-flow bro who’s here to make you laugh. But I’m also a lot smarter than people think until they see my grades or hear me speak in front of a crowd. I did Toastmasters, a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership, when I was in sixth grade up until high school, so I can speak eloquently. Public speaking has never been a problem for me.
Who is your hero and why? Every now and then I volunteer at the children’s hospital because pediatric nursing is what I want to do with the rest of my life. Those kids are absolutely my heroes. To know and see what they go through hurts, and yet they still have a smile on their faces. Why would I — someone in perfect health — spend so much time being angry at dumb stuff like bad weather, girls or no more milk in my fridge? I’m so much more privileged than they are. I will always have a smile on my face and a laugh on the way because why not, right?