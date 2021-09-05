Oklahoma actor Lane Factor talks about his 'Reservation Dogs' experiences

For many Oklahoma viewers, the characters in the fictional town of Okern will ring true.

“My mom and dad, they grew up in areas like this when they were younger,” Factor said, indicating that his father is from the Midwest City and Del City area and his mother grew up in Anadarko, where many family members live.

“My mom was telling me that some of us (in “Reservation Dogs”) are just like people she knew or these places would look really familiar,” Factor said.

“I have some of my family members say ‘did you film in this spot?’ or ‘did you film over here?’ Nope. It was filmed in Okmulgee.”

Factor, who previously had appeared in a commercial for optometry-related State Question 793, said it’s still a little mind-boggling that he is part of a big project like “Reservation Dogs.” He attended an open casting call and kept getting call-backs until he was offered the role. He said it was nice getting to know people at the call-backs. He still talks to some of them: “Me and D’Pharaoh talk about some of the people we met and what would have happened if this person got cast or something.”

How many actors tried out for the Cheese role? Ironically, Factor wasn’t one of them.