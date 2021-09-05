Oklahoma actor Lane Factor talks about his 'Reservation Dogs' experiences

Why did Lane Factor of “Reservation Dogs” want to be an actor?
He responded by saying there’s kind of a funny story about that.
“My mom, she didn’t really think I got out very often, so she signed me, my sister and my niece up for an acting class,” he said.
“Originally I didn’t want to go to that because I just wanted to stay at home and play video games, but she made me go and I ended up really enjoying it. I’m actually really thankful she made me do that because now I got to meet a lot of people and it was a really good experience. I’m really happy she made me do that. Mothers know best.”
The acting class was a catapult to Factor being in a history-making series.
“Reservation Dogs,” available on FX on Hulu, is the first series to be shot in Oklahoma and the first series to feature an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.
It’s about four modern-day rez kids who, after a friend’s death, strive to escape their little town and head to California. The kids are Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese, a character brought to life by Factor.
Factor, who is from the Oklahoma City area, is the only Oklahoman in the quartet and the youngest (age 16) of the four. He earned a role in the series before earning a driver’s license. He’s in no rush to get it and he has, you know, been sort of busy.
New episodes of “Reservation Dogs” are released on Mondays. The newest episode (“Come and Get Your Love”) spotlights Cheese as he goes on a ride-a-long with tribal officer Big, played by Zahn McClarnon. The episode features a Wes Studi guest appearance and the hinted-at-previously introduction of a steeped-in-folklore Deer Lady character played by Kaniehtiio Horn.
“It was honestly amazing getting to film the episode and getting to meet so many people out there in production and working with Zahn and Wes Studi ... and Blackhorse Lowe — he directed the episode,” Factor said. “It was amazing to work with these people and get that experience. They would always be there to help me if I had questions. It was great.”
Factor shared scenes with Studi, whose body of work earned him an honorary Academy Award in 2019. Factor said working with Studi was a little nerve-wracking at first “because you don’t really know how some of these people are going to be, but, getting to talk to him, he is just like a normal guy. He was really nice to talk to and really approachable.”
“Reservation Dogs” is garnering widespread acclaim for telling Indigenous stories that have never before been seen on television. Factor said he is happy people are enjoying the show and relating to the characters (he said many people are taking a liking to Alexis’ Willie Jack).
For many Oklahoma viewers, the characters in the fictional town of Okern will ring true.
“My mom and dad, they grew up in areas like this when they were younger,” Factor said, indicating that his father is from the Midwest City and Del City area and his mother grew up in Anadarko, where many family members live.
“My mom was telling me that some of us (in “Reservation Dogs”) are just like people she knew or these places would look really familiar,” Factor said.
“I have some of my family members say ‘did you film in this spot?’ or ‘did you film over here?’ Nope. It was filmed in Okmulgee.”
Factor, who previously had appeared in a commercial for optometry-related State Question 793, said it’s still a little mind-boggling that he is part of a big project like “Reservation Dogs.” He attended an open casting call and kept getting call-backs until he was offered the role. He said it was nice getting to know people at the call-backs. He still talks to some of them: “Me and D’Pharaoh talk about some of the people we met and what would have happened if this person got cast or something.”
How many actors tried out for the Cheese role? Ironically, Factor wasn’t one of them.
“I’m not sure too many people know this, but I originally was reading for Willie Jack,” he said, indicating that Willie Jack was originally going to be a male character and people with the show hadn’t decided upon a gender for Cheese.
“That’s what Paulina read for,” Factor said. “They had us switch who we were reading for and I guess they really liked it like that, so they started changing the characters up a little bit.”
Factor said “Reservation Dogs” was his first audition. He has since worked as an extra in “Unbreakable Boy,” a due-in-2022 film starring Zachary Levi, and he recently got back from the set of “The Fabelmans,” a semi-autobiographical Steven Spielberg film.
“That’s something I can’t wait for people to see,” Factor said.
Though being cast in “Reservation Dogs” is a life-changing development, Factor’s “regular” life hasn’t been impacted much — yet. He said only a few close friends know he is in the series.
“I know sooner or later people are going to start noticing,” he said in a phone interview prior to the release of the Cheese-centric episode. “Maybe after episode five. Every now and then someone will bring it up or my buddies will ask me if I have been doing anything. They all joke around with me to remember them, like, don’t go all Hollywood on us.”
