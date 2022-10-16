Official 'Tulsa King' trailer arrives for series starring Sylvester Stallone

Original gangster. New town.

The official trailer for the upcoming series “Tulsa King” debuted during CBS' broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game Sunday. The series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13.

“Tulsa King” stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who after he is released from a 25-year prison stay, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

Filming for "Tulsa King" has taken place in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Teaser trailers had been released prior to the official trailer. To see the official trailer, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaQSScwZPbA

The "Tulsa King" cast also includes Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”), Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who doubles as showrunner and writer.

Following the Nov. 13 premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.

Paramount Network also will host a special linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of “Yellowstone.”

“Tulsa King” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.