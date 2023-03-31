Actor, author, humorist and wood worker Nick Offerman is heading to the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on Friday, May 19.
The show will start at 8 p.m. inside the casino's The Cove theater. Tickets are available now.
Offerman is known for playing characters such as Ron Swanson on NBC's "Parks & Recreation" and Karl Weathers on the FX series "Fargo," and is a five-time New York Times best-selling author, a news release states. He is also married to Oklahoma City-raised actor Megan Mullally.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
