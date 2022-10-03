 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw's Thackerville ranch selling for $22.5 million

Bradshaw Bunch (copy)

Four-time Super Bowl champ Terry Bradshaw is joined by his wife, Tammy, and three daughters (Rachel, Lacey, Erin) in the E! reality series “The Bradshaw Bunch.” The Bradshaws are selling a Thackerville ranch home where two seasons of the show have been filmed.

 Courtesy, E!

Terry Bradshaw’s Thackerville ranch and home, site of the television series “The Bradshaw Bunch,” can be yours for a price. The property has been listed on the open market with the Icon Global Group after a buyer failed to close a prior transaction.

The 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle and recreational ranch lists for $22.5 million.

“Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “However, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family and other interests.”

The Bradshaws have relocated to a new home on a smaller farm in Texas, where they will continue the Bradshaw Quarter horse business utilizing prized stallions along with about 30 mares.

The release said 150 world-class and award-winning Bradshaw Quarter horses are also scheduled to be sold to the highest bidders on October 22nd this year. The dispersal sale will be facilitated via the Superior Livestock Auction Co.

An equine breeding facility and cattle/recreational ranch in Thackerville will continue operating until sold. The property includes paved roads, a large estate home and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds.

